Former Buhari photographer dismisses rumors of ‘Jibrin of Sudan’ transformation

Bayo Omoboriowo, former official photographer to President Muhammadu Buhari, has set the record straight on long-standing rumors about the president’s health following his 2017 medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

In a Monday appearance on Channels Television’s “The Morning Brief,” Omoboriowo dismissed claims that Buhari returned from his treatment a diminished figure, earning the nickname “Jibrin of Sudan” in reference to an elderly Sudanese leader whose mental decline became apparent after illness.

The 36-year-old Omoboriowo, who served as Buhari’s photographer for eight years, offered firsthand insight into the president’s condition.

He argued against any significant cognitive or physical change in Buhari, stating: “There was no marked difference between when he fell ill in 2017 and when he recovered because as he progressed, he was getting better, he was getting fresher.

“I would say it and I owe nobody any apology. To me, President Buhari is a man of grace.

“I still had this conversation with one elderly woman over the Christmas break. She carried me into her kitchen and asked, ‘Is he really Buhari?’ And I tried to explain to her. For instance, I’m his photographer, if he changed, I should be able to know.

“For me, it was more about telling the story of a man that when he went and when he came back, he was still the same to me. He lost weight and he gained weight.

“Our conversations were still the same. When he didn’t see me, he asked, ‘Where is Bayo?’ So, if he is not the same, how would he know what his photographer’s name is?” he queried.

Omoboriowo’s assertion directly challenges the narrative that Buhari returned from his medical leave less capable or sharp.

The “Jibrin of Sudan” label, fueled by concerns about his age and health, had become a pervasive whisper among some segments of the Nigerian public.

Omoboriowo’s public rebuttal adds a counterpoint to the speculation and offers a firsthand perspective from someone who observed the president closely during the period in question.

