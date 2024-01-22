Tinubu urges global tax review to address imbalance at G77 summit

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu on Sunday called for a swift review of the global tax system, advocating it as a crucial step towards addressing imbalances in the international tax regime, particularly for developing nations.

Tinubu made this appeal during his address to fellow leaders at the third South Summit of the Group of 77 and China, hosted in Kampala, Uganda, on Sunday. The summit, themed “Leaving No One Behind,” focuses on issues of development and cooperation among developing countries.

“The current international tax systems, largely shaped by the interests of more affluent nations, often leave developing countries at a disadvantage, especially in taxing digital economies.

“This systemic imbalance has led to significant revenue losses, hampering our efforts towards sustainable development and economic self-reliance,” argued Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu.

Read Also: IPOB leader, Kanu, was to be eliminated, but I chose for him to be kidnapped to face trial, Buhari reveals

Expressing Nigeria’s appreciation to all the countries that supported the global tax review initiative, President Tinubu said their solidarity reflects “our shared commitment to rectifying the inequities of the current tax system and fostering a more just economic order.”

He said this resolution marks a pivotal step towards establishing a more equitable and inclusive global tax system.

Tinubu’s call resonates with a longstanding concern among developing countries that existing tax systems favor richer nations by disproportionately allocating tax rights to the headquarters of multinational corporations, even when their products and services are consumed elsewhere. This phenomenon, particularly pronounced in the digital economy, can lead to developing countries losing out on potential revenue streams.

By advocating for a swift review, Tinubu highlights the growing urgency for a level playing field in the international tax landscape. This aligns with the summit’s broader theme of inclusive development, as a more equitable tax system could provide developing countries with much-needed resources to achieve their development goals.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now