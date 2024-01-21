IPOB leader, Kanu, was to be eliminated, but I chose for him to be kidnapped to face trial, Buhari reveals

Former President Muhammadu BUhari has revealed that leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was to be assassinated, given his activities against Nigeria.

The former president said he however stopped that action and directed that Kanu be brought back to Nigeria from Kenya to face trial.

Femi Adesina, a former spokesman to ex-Buhari, disclosed this in his book: “Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023),” which was launched in Abuja last week.

He said Buhari did Kanu a favour by allowing his extradition to Nigeria.

Buhari said the federal government, under his watch, had the option to eliminate Kanu, but it was thought that bringing him back to Nigeria to face trial was the best option for all parties.

Adesina said the former president disclosed this during his meeting with some Igbo delegation under the aegis of ‘Highly-Respected Igbo Greats’.

He quoted Buhari as telling the delegation: “In the past six years, I have developed a system where in which I don’t interfere with the judiciary. That was why in the case of Kanu, I said the best was to subject him to the system.

“Let him make his case in court instead of giving a terrible impression of the country from outside.

“I feel it is a favour to give him (Kanu) that opportunity. Government could have mobilized to eliminate him where he was, but we did not do that.”

Kanu was extradited from Kenya to Nigeria in 2021 to continue his trial for alleged treason, after he had earlier breached his bail conditions and escape from Nigeria.

