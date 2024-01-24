Politics
I deliberately refused to release my WASC result in 2015, Buhari claims
Nigeria’s immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that, despite pressure, he deliberately refused to release his West African School Certificate (WASC) in the buildup to the 2015 general elections.
Femi Adesina, Buhari’s former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, quoted him as saying this in Chapter 5 of a book, Working with Buhari – Reflections of Special Adviser, Media & Publicity (2015–2023).
The book chronicled Buhari’s school days and the political uproar that greeted his WASC certificate during the 2015 elections.
“I was going through a drawer some days ago and saw copies of my certificate. I always had it, but refused to release it, so that those venting spleen on it could please themselves,” Buhari was quoted as saying in 2018.
Read also: Ondo gov, Aiyedatiwa, dissolves state exco inherited from Akeredolu
Adesina also recounted the moment in November 2018 when the WAEC Registrar, accompanied by his officials, presented the attestation certificate to Buhari, quoting him, “It would have been impossible for me to attend the Defence Services Staff College, India (1973), and thereafter, the United States Army War College, as a Nigerian military officer if I didn’t sit for the WASC examinations in 1961.
“My colleagues and I who spent close to nine years in boarding school both in primary and secondary, including Gen. Musa Yar’adua, when we intended to join the military we had to take a military examination.
“We were examined in three subjects, English, Mathematics and General Knowledge because English is the language for general instruction throughout the country because of our colonial heritage.
“Mathematics in the military was necessary, coupled with Geography. We were trained how to be dropped off in the bush, given only a pair of compass and since we’re not astronomers, you’ve to learn to find your way, calculate, using the Pythagoras Theorem and others to work out your position,”
