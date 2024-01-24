Tinubu jets out to France on ‘private visit’ today

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is schenduled to depart Abuja on Wednesday for Paris, France, on what has been described as a “private visit”.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement he signed on Wednesday titled ‘President Tinubu travels to France.’

Although the statement did not state the reasons for the visit, Ngelale said, “He will return to the country in the first week of February 2024.”

Ripples Nigeria reports that this Tinubu’s third trip to France since he assumed office eight months ago.

