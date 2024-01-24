APC chieftain, Nabena, calls for relocation of oil, maritime agencies

Yekini Nabena, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has ignited a debate within the party and beyond after urging President Bola Tinubu to consider relocating key oil and maritime agencies to the Niger Delta region.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Nabena argued that moving the headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to the oil-rich region would bring about several benefits.

The APC chieftain also appealed that the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment be moved to either Kano or Anambra States where people trade in high proportion to justify the planned relocation of some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria out of the Federal Capital Territory.

Nabena’s request comes a few days after the Federal Government indicated an interest in moving some parts of CBN and FAAN to Lagos State for the efficiency of its activities.

He said, “If the efficiency of these agencies is the main reason for the plan to relocate them to Lagos State, we from the Niger Delta are also asking that the NNPCL, NIMASA, NPA, and others will be more effective in either Bayelsa, Rivers or Delta states.

“In the same way, the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steal Development should be moved to Kogi State where we have the Ajaokuta Steal for efficiency. I also believe that the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment should either be relocated to Kano or Anambra states where trade is done in high proportion. In the same way, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture should be taken to Benue State, the food basket of the nation.”

Continuing, the APC chieftain said the issue of oil companies relocating to the oil-producing Niger Delta region had been debated severally in the Nigerian Senate with the companies not heeding the calls.

“The Senate had asked International Oil Companies to relocate their headquarters to the Niger Delta region to fast-track the host communities economic development but some powerful interests in Lagos are preventing this for their selfish interests,” he stated.

Nabena’s statement adds fuel to the ongoing conversation about resource management and regional development in Nigeria.

While the feasibility and potential outcomes of relocating these agencies require thorough analysis, the proposal underlines the importance of actively considering the concerns and perspectives of the Niger Delta, a region intricately linked to Nigeria’s oil and maritime sectors

