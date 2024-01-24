Ondo gov, Lucky Aiyedatiwa names ex-Dep NASS Clerk, Adelami, as deputy

Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has picked a former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Olaide Adelami, as the deputy governor of the state.

Adelami’s appointment is coming few hours after the governor sacked all the commissioners and special advisers on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Ebenezer Adeniyan, the name of the new deputy governor has been transmitted to the state House of Assembly for approval.

“His nomination will be announced by the House of Assembly later today,” the statement read.

