Politics
Ondo gov, Aiyedatiwa, dissolves state exco inherited from Akeredolu
The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Wednesday dissolved the State Executive Council.
This was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, in Akure, the state capital.
The dissolved cabinet was inherited by Aiyedatiwa from his former boss, Rotimi Akeredolu who recently passed away after handing over to Aiyedatiwa to attend to his health. But he did not survive.
The statement from Adeniyan read: “All members of the Cabinet are to immediately hand over to the Permanent Secretaries or the most senior administrative officers in their respective offices.
”Also, all Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Assistants (SAs) are relieved of their duties, with immediate effect.
Gov Aiyedatiwa orders contractors back to sites in Ondo
“All the affected officials are directed to hand over all government properties in their possession.
“The Governor thanks the affected officials for their services and contributions to the development of the State.”
Ripples Nigeria recalls that Ayedatiwa, then the Deputy Governor of Ondo State was sworn in as the governor of the state after the demise of Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.
Ayedatiwa was sworn in as the seventh governor of the state at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olusegun Odusile, at an elaborate ceremony witnessed by hundreds of people.
