Ondo governor, Aiyedatiwa, draws flak for failure to receive late Akeredolu’s body

Two prominent groups in Ondo State, the Conscience of Progressive Change (CPC) and the Ondo Elites Assembly (OEA), have launched a scathing attack on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his conspicuous absence at the airport on Friday when the body of the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was returned home.

Describing the governor’s non-participation in the solemn reception as “cruel” and “disrespectful,” the groups, in separate press statements on Saturday, demanded an explanation for his decision not to stand alongside the late governor’s family in this moment of grief.

Remi Ogunmola, Coordinator of the CPC, lamented, “Governor Aiyedatiwa’s absence at this crucial moment is not only insensitive but also sends a chilling message about his regard for the office he occupies and the legacy of his predecessor.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa’s refusal to receive the late Akeredolu’s body has substantiated many of these insinuations and rumours.

“What could Hon. Aiyedatiwa be doing that is so important? Was it too much to lead all members of the state executive council in receiving the body of the late governor?.”

Echoing Ogunmola’s sentiments, Chief Yemi Oladiran, General Secretary of the OEA, stated, “This is not about politics; it’s about basic human decency. The governor’s failure to show solidarity with the Akeredolu family in their time of loss is a stark reminder of the priorities he truly holds.

“Even in death, Aiyedatiwa has continued to display a lack of respect and love for the deceased. It’s a sad and unfortunate situation.”

The groups’ statements have ignited a firestorm of debate across Ondo State, with many residents expressing their disappointment and anger at the governor’s actions. Some have called for an official apology to the Akeredolu family, while others have demanded a public explanation from Governor Aiyedatiwa himself.

Whether the governor chooses to address these criticisms or remain silent, the incident has undoubtedly cast a shadow over his administration and raised serious questions about his proclaimed live for the late lawyer. The onus now lies on Governor Aiyedatiwa to repair the damage and demonstrate, through his actions, that he truly values the legacy of his predecessor.

