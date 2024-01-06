‘When time comes, we’ll know who is in charge,’ Wike re-ignites fire on Rives crisis

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, reminded the people of Rivers of his huge influence in the state months after he left office as governor.

Wike, who spoke when he visited the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South, Victor Giadom, at his Bera country home in Gokana local government area of the state, said the people of the state would know who charge is when it’s time for politics.

The minister and the Rivers State Governor, Similayi Fubara, fell out last year ostensibly over the control of the state machinery.

The State House of Assembly moved to impeach the governor in September last year but the move was aborted by the latter’s loyalists in the parliament.

READ ALSO: Rivers crisis may fester, as elders reject Tinubu's terms of agreement for Fubara, Wike feud

27 lawmakers loyal to the FCT minister dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (APC) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the crisis in November last year.

President Bola Tinubu later stepped in and brokered peace between the warring parties.

Wike said: “Forget about these hungry noisemakers on the road. When the time comes, we will know who is in charge and who is not in charge. There is a time for everything.

“This is not time for politics. When the time comes, we will know who is who. If you like, abuse me as you want. If you like, employ everybody on social media. I have never bothered myself one day to know who is abusing me.

“Politics will come. We didn’t contest the election based on social media. We spoke to the people; they listened and believed in us.”

