Two arrested for murder of suspected car thief in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested two men for the alleged murder of a suspected car thief in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said in a statement on Sunday, said the suspects were arrested after the deceased’s widow reported the case at Iponri Police Division.

He said: “The woman reported on Thursday that while she was at home, she received a call that some people were beating her husband.

“In her report, she said the suspects assaulted her husband because he allegedly stole two doors of a car.

“When the woman got to the scene, she saw her husband in a pool of his blood and the assailants took him away in a tricycle.

READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected cultist in Lagos

“She stated that her husband died on the way to the hospital and the assailants abandoned his corpse in the tricycle.

“The Divisional Police Officer at Iponri mobilised detectives who arrested the two suspects and recovered the lifeless body of the victim.

“Those arrested were a 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old man.

“The corpse has been deposited at Mainland General Hospital mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy while investigation is underway.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now