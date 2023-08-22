Metro
Police arrests three suspected vandals on Lagos Island
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested three suspected vandals in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, said the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in the Tom Jones area of Lagos Island on Saturday.
He added that a minibus, two carts, and bridge railings were recovered from the suspects.
READ ALSO: Police arrests three suspects over doctor's death in Lagos Island hospital
The spokesman said: “The suspects fled and abandoned a Suzuki mini bus popularly called ‘Korope’ with registration number BDG 315 YA upon sighting the police.
“Also left behind by the suspected vandals were two carts, bars of aluminum railings suspected to have been cut from the Third Mainland Bridge, a hammer and a hand saw.”
He said the suspects were later arrested and had been arraigned in court.
