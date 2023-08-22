Plateau moves to eject illegal occupants of JUTH, other govt facilities

The Plateau State government has set up a committee to eject illegal occupants of its facilities in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Musa Ashoms, disclosed this to journalists shortly after the state executive council meeting presided over by Governor Caleb Mutfwang at the Government House, Jos, on Tuesday.

He said the action followed the governor’s directive to all illegal occupants of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) to vacate the premises.

He said the government would use the premises as a temporary site for the National Orthopedic Hospital in Jos before its relocation to the permanent site at Maraban Jama’a.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2021 approved the establishment of an orthopedic hospital in Jos as an affiliate of JUTH to provide specialised orthopedic treatment for the people of Plateau and North-Central.

The commissioner added that the committee would also eject illegal occupants in Plateau hospital and other government facilities.

“It is not just in old JUTH that you have illegal tenants, if you go to Plateau Hotel you will find people taking rent on behalf of the government illegally. The team put by the government will address all these illegalities,” he said.

