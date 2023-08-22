Metro
Plateau moves to eject illegal occupants of JUTH, other govt facilities
The Plateau State government has set up a committee to eject illegal occupants of its facilities in the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Musa Ashoms, disclosed this to journalists shortly after the state executive council meeting presided over by Governor Caleb Mutfwang at the Government House, Jos, on Tuesday.
He said the action followed the governor’s directive to all illegal occupants of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) to vacate the premises.
He said the government would use the premises as a temporary site for the National Orthopedic Hospital in Jos before its relocation to the permanent site at Maraban Jama’a.
READ ALSO: Gov Mutfwang re-imposes curfew in Plateau LGA over violence
Former President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2021 approved the establishment of an orthopedic hospital in Jos as an affiliate of JUTH to provide specialised orthopedic treatment for the people of Plateau and North-Central.
The commissioner added that the committee would also eject illegal occupants in Plateau hospital and other government facilities.
“It is not just in old JUTH that you have illegal tenants, if you go to Plateau Hotel you will find people taking rent on behalf of the government illegally. The team put by the government will address all these illegalities,” he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...