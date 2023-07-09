News
Gov Mutfwang re-imposes curfew in Plateau LGA over violence
The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Sunday, re-imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Mangu Local Government Area of the state.
This followed the killing of some people during recent attacks by gunmen in Mangu LGA.
The governor also imposed a curfew in the area last month.
The Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, disclosed this in a statement in Jos, the state capital.
The statement read: “The Governor, in consultation with the State Security Council, imposed the curfew on the entire Local Government Area to restore law and order.
“Consequently, movements within the local government area have been banned until further notice except for security personnel and persons on essential duties.
“Security agencies have therefore been directed to ensure total enforcement of the curfew.”
