Gov Mutfwang re-imposes curfew in Plateau LGA over violence

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Sunday, re-imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

This followed the killing of some people during recent attacks by gunmen in Mangu LGA.

The governor also imposed a curfew in the area last month.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, disclosed this in a statement in Jos, the state capital.

The statement read: “The Governor, in consultation with the State Security Council, imposed the curfew on the entire Local Government Area to restore law and order.

“Consequently, movements within the local government area have been banned until further notice except for security personnel and persons on essential duties.

“Security agencies have therefore been directed to ensure total enforcement of the curfew.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now