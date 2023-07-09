APC shifts national caucus, NEC meetings by one week

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted its National Caucus and National Executive Council (NEC) meetings by one week.

The meetings were initially slated to hold on Monday and Tuesday at the Presidential Villa and Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

However, in a statement issued on Sunday night, the APC National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, said the meetings would now take place on July 18 and 19 at the same venues.

He said the meetings were postponed because of the activities of President Bola Tinubu at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tinubu was elected as the new chairman of the 15-member sub-regional body at its 63rd Ordinary Session held on Sunday in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

The statement read: “Members of the national caucus and national executive committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are hereby informed that our meetings on the 10th and 11th of July, 2023, have been postponed to the 18th and 19th of July, 2023, respectively.

“The postponement is necessitated by the regional and sub-regional schedules and engagements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as the new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“Inconveniences are regretted.”

