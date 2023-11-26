International
Sierra Leone reschedules flights for airlines after curfew
The Sierra Leonean government has rescheduled flights for departing airlines in the country.
This followed the announcement of a 24-hour curfew in the West African country.
The Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA) announced the rescheduling in a statement on Sunday.
“SLCAA is aware that passengers intending to depart from and arrive at the Freetown International Airport (FNA) on flights scheduled for today, Sunday, November 26, 2023, are affected by the nationwide curfew declared by the state and currently in force,” the statement read.
The authority urged all airlines to reschedule departing passengers on the next available flights after the curfew is lifted.
“While we appreciate the inconvenience this may cause, we urge all to respect the curfew and follow directives of the state security forces.
“The SLCAA assured the airlines and the wilder aviation industry of its unflinching support,” it added.
