News
ECOWAS condemns plot to cause unrest in Sierra Leone
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned the plot by some individuals to cause unrest in Sierra Leone.
ECOWAS was reacting to the discovery of a plot by some individuals to import arms to the West African country.
In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja in Abuja, the sub-regional body reaffirmed its support for Sierra Leone’s government in its efforts at deepening democracy in the country.
The government had earlier declared a 24-hour curfew to prevent the breakdown of law and order in the country.
READ ALSO: Julius Bio re-elected as Sierra Leone’s president
The statement read: “The bloc has learnt, with utter disgust, a plot by certain individuals to acquire arms and disturb the peace and constitutional order in Sierra Leone.
“ECOWAS condemns this act and calls for the arrest and prosecution of everyone involved in the illegality.
“The bloc has always maintained its zero-tolerance for unconstitutional change of government.
“We want to reaffirm our commitment to supporting the government and the people of Sierra Leone’s quest to deepen democracy and good governance by consolidating peace and security so as to foster socio-economic development.”
