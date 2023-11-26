Police denies torturing suspected cultist to death in Ogun

The Ogun State police command on Sunday denied that its operatives tortured a suspected cultist to death in custody.

The suspect, Seyi Oduyiga, died in hospital on Friday.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Omolola Odutola, made the clarification in a statement on Sunday in Abeokuta.

She said: “Torture is strictly against our protocols and principles. Ogun police command is well-versed in the legal framework that safeguards the rights of individuals in custody.

The police arrested two men – Seyi Oduyiga and Gbenga Adejoke, suspected notorious cultists and members of cult groups – Buccaneer and Eiye Confraternity.

“For the records, the deceased was already charged for cult-related activities and was taken to a special court on cultism in Abeokuta on Thursday.

“The court did not sit, however, and he was returned to police headquarters on the same day.

“Oduyiga was to be taken to court at its next sitting which was on Friday.

READ ALSO: Police in Ogun arrests suspected cultist who allegedly confessed to have killed six persons

“However, at about 5:00 a.m. on the same Friday, he went berserk, shouting, gnashing his teeth, and assaulting other suspects in the cell until he got exhausted.

“Other suspects in the cell alerted policemen on duty and he was taken to the police hospital and later to Ijaiye General Hospital, Abeokuta, alongside suspects that he had bitten.

“Other suspects were treated and discharged, but Oduyiga while on medical attention, gave up the ghost.”

“The command has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of his death and will make the result public.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now