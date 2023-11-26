News
Police rescues two kidnapped persons, arrests 18 suspects
Police operatives in Benue have rescued two kidnapped persons in the state.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Sewuese Anene, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Makurdi, said the operatives also arrested a tax collector and 17 others in the Logo local government area of the state.

She said: “Some bandits invaded Mchia Market on November 23 in Logo LGA and kidnapped two traders.
“Following the incident, kidnappings of traders, and information received by the command, the Police raided the compound of Zaki Tule Nyam, a tax collector, and rescued the victims.
.“The victims stated that they were held hostage and their families were given one week to source for N10 million and pay as ransom for their release before the arrival of the police.
“Consequently, Zaki Nyam and 17 other suspects were arrested for further investigation.
“Items recovered from them include one Dane gun and machetes.”
