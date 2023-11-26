Gunmen kill monarch in Imo

Gunmen on Saturday night killed the Olu 1 of Otulu Amumara, in Ezinihitte Mbaise local government area of Imo State, Eze Joe-Benz Ochulor.

The spokesman for the state police command, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday in Owerri.

He said: “The information is true. The traditional ruler was kidnapped at about 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. His body was found at the roadside.

“The state commissioner of police has set up a high-powered investigative the incident, fish out the assailant and make them face the wrath of the law.

“He also deployed a special tactical team to go after the killers and apprehend them.”

