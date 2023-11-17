Gunmen attack police patrol, kill two officers in Ebonyi

Gunmen on Friday attacked a police patrol van and killed two officers in Ebonyi State.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident in a statement in Abakaliki.

About 100 policemen have been killed by criminals in Ebonyi and other states in the South-East since 2021.

She said: “At about 08:30 a.m. on Friday, operatives of the command on patrol were attacked by armed hoodlums using a tinted Highlander vehicle with an unknown registration number.

“Two of the operatives were fatally wounded while one is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Augustina Ogbodo, on receiving the distress call immediately dispatched tactical teams to the scene, who equally swung into action by giving the hoodlums a hot chase but the hoodlums escaped.

“The Commissioner of Police also visited the scene of the incident with her management team for an on-the-spot assessment.”

She urged the people of the state to avail the command with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the fleeing hoodlums.

