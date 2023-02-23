Gunmen reportedly kill APGA ward chairman in Ebonyi

Gunmen have reportedly killed the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) chairman in Ohofia Agba Ward, Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi State, Monday Idoko.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Thursday that the politician was shot dead by the hoodlums at this village in Onueke, Ezza South local government area of the state on Wednesday night.

Idoko was killed a few hours after another gang of criminals killed the Labour Party candidate in Enugu South Senatorial District, Oyibo Chukwu, and five of his supporters in the state.

However, the Ebonyi State police command has not confirmed the incident.

Gunmen had killed several individuals, including politicians, in the South-East since late last year to raise fear about the conduct of the country’s general elections in the region.

