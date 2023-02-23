Gunmen attack convoy of PDP Reps candidate, kill driver in Enugu

Gunmen on Wednesday attacked the convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Enugu North/South Federal Constituency, Oforchukwu Egbo.

One of the drivers in the convoy was burnt to death by the hoodlums in the attack that took place at Eke-Otu in Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South local government area of the state.

Gunmen had also killed the Labour Party candidate in Enugu South Senatorial District, Oyibo Chukwu, and five of his supporters on Wednesday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the attack in a statement on Thursday.

He said the hoodlums also attempted to attack the convoy of the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Uche Nnaji, at Eke, Agbani, Nkanu West LGA.

The statement read: “The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the intensification of the discreet investigations and manhunt of the subversive criminal elements, suspected to be IPOB/ESN renegades, who in the night hours of 22/02/2023 at different locations ambushed and simultaneously attacked and murdered Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) members, and also attempted to attack the convoy of the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate.

“The Commissioner stated this after visiting the scenes of the incidents the same night at Topland by Ebony Paint Road and Eke-Otu both in Amechi-Awkunanaw, Enugu.

“The Commissioner, while strongly condemning the barbaric acts, has commiserated with the Parties and family members of the deceased, vowing to ensure that the perpetrators are fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“He, therefore, reaffirms the undiluted commitment of the Police and other Security Agencies to emplace adequate security for peaceful and credible elections in the State, while urging the citizens not to succumb to the cowardly antics of the hoodlums, which is aimed at creating fear and to disrupt the electoral process.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigations into the incidents show that the armed hoodlums, operating in a tricycle, attacked a PDP campaign Mini Bus at Topland by Ebony Paint Road, Amechi-Awkunanaw Enugu, and used a petrol bomb to set it ablaze, burning to death its driver, simply identified as one KC Great (male).”

