Nigerian Army kills 18 suspected IPOB/ESN gunmen

The Defense Headquarters, on Thursday, reported that it had killed 18 terrorists from the Eastern Security Network, an armed wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) (ESN).

The Army presented this update during a media conference at Defense Headquarters in Abuja, while outlining its operational activities across Nigeria during the previous two weeks.

During this time, suspected gunrunners who were collaborating with IPOB outlaws were also captured.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-General Musa Danmadami, who addressed the news conference, said: “Troops of the joint task force, Operation UDO KA in the South East zone of the country have sustained the fight against the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorist aimed restoring peace and normalcy in the zone.

“Notably, on 19 February 2023, troops made contact with the Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorist while responding to an attack on a location along Umuleri-Onitsha road.

“Following the engagement, troops neutralized 5 Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorists, arrested 2 and recovered 1 AK56 rifle, 1 M70AB2 rifle, 2 loaded magazines, explosives, 1 vehicle among other items.

“Troops equally had meeting engagement with Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorists between 13 and 18 February 2023 at a location within Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

“The operation was carried out based on intelligent report about the regrouping of Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorists at the location.

“During the encounter troops neutralized 1 terrorist, while other fled. However, troops exploited the general area and recovered 5 rounds of 7.62mm special, 19 cartridges, 2 locally made Hand Held explosive, large quantities of substances suspected to be hard drugs and other sundry items.

“Also troops in conjunction with other security agencies raided several identified Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorists camps within Ihiala Local Government Areas of Anambra State.

“Following the encounter in these operations, troops neutralized 2 terrorists and recovered 1 AK47 rifle loaded with 14 rounds of 7.62mm special, 8 motorcycles, 3 vehicles, mobile phones among other items, troops equally arrested 13 terrorists.

“Equally troops between 19 and 20 February 2023 responded to Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorists attack in Oyi and Onitsha South Local Government Areas of Anambra State.

“Troops also neutralized 18 Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorists while 18 were arrested including a high profile gunrunner.

“All recovered items and apprehended terrorists have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

“Relatedly, the air component of Operation UDO KA conducted air interdiction operation in response to intelligent report on the activities of Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorists at a high ground at within Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State. The location was observed to be active with terrorists activities with various structures as well as the terrorist flag hoisted. Subsequently, the target was bombarded, neutralizing several terrorists as well as destroying their structures.”

