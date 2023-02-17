Troops kill seven suspected bandits in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Sanity on Friday killed seven suspected bandits during clearance operations in the Kasso General area of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the troops encountered the bandits around Ungwan Rimi village in Kasso and engaged them in a fierce gun duel.

He listed the items recovered by the troops to include five motorcycles, 153 rounds of ammunition, seven magazines, and three mobile phones.

Aruwan said: “A combined team of troops of the Nigerian Army and Navy has neutralised seven bandits during clearance operations in the Kasso general area of Chikun LGA.

“Operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government revealed that the troops embarked on the operations, and made contact with bandits around Ungwan Rimi village in Kasso, near a river. The troops promptly engaged and subdued the bandits after an intense gun duel.

“Seven bandits were confirmed neutralised during the operation, with the high possibility of even more eliminated and injured across the river.

“The troops recovered five motorcycles, 153 rounds of ammunition, seven magazines, and three mobile phones during the operations.”

