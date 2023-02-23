Gunmen kill, burn Enugu LP Senatorial candidate, Oyibo Chukwu, five others

The Enugu East Senatorial district candidate for the 2023 legislative elections for the Labour Party (LP), Oyibo Chukwu, has been assassinated by unknown gunmen alongside five of his supporters.

The gubernatorial candidate of the LP in the state, Chijioke Edeoga, who confirmed the incident, said that the gunmen shot Chukwu inside his vehicle with five other people with him before setting the car ablaze.

According to Edeoga, the sad incident happened at Amechi Awkunanaw in Enugu South Local Government Area on Wednesday evening.

“It is true that our senatorial candidate for Enugu East senatorial district for Saturday’s election has been killed. The gunmen shot him and five others and set them ablaze,” Edeoga said.

“Our party members are being targeted for assassination by political parties that felt threatened by the rise of the Labour Party in the state and are afraid they may lose the Saturday’s election,” he added.

Chukwu, a lawyer, was said to have been attacked while returning from a campaign trip in the Agbani area.

