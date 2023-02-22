APC chairman, Adamu, allays fears on Tinubu’s health, speaks on alleged cabal in Aso Rock

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, on Wednesday, dismissed insinuations on the health status of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adamu, who spoke with journalists at a media briefing in Abuja, expressed optimism that the former Lagos State governor would be elected the country’s president on Saturday.

He also dismissed fears of a president by proxy in the event of Tinubu’s victory in the election and claim about the existence of a powerful cabal in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former Nasarawa governor declared that the APC candidate is physically and mentally fit to lead the country.

Many Nigerians have raised questions on Tinubu’s health status, actual age, academic qualifications, and state of origin since he won the APC presidential ticket in June last year.

Adamu said: “I am not aware Tinubu has any health challenges. I have not seen him complain or exhibit any challenge of ill health. I’m optimistic that he will make a great president.

“People talk about the president by proxy and I don’t know where that is coming from. I can assure you that Tinubu will rule if he wins. I have worked with him for eight years, we were counterparts. There were many issues that brought us together. I believe he has the capacity and will be able to exert himself on the rigours of the Presidency.

“I don’t believe in the mafia world. It takes one to be a mafia to be member. The presidency has denied its existence. I don’t work in the Villa. “

