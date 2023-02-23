Biafran dissident, Simon Ekpa, reportedly arrested by Interpol at Finland airport

Breakaway leader of the IPOB-AutoPilot, Simon Ekpa, has been allegedly arrested by the Interpol at the Finland International Airport a few days after the Nigerian government laid a complaint to its Finnish counterpart on the destructive tendencies of the dissident.

Ekpa, a self-proclaimed former disciple of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was reportedly arrested on Thursday morning as he was about to board a flight to Israel.

Ekpa, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons including declaring sit-at-home orders and inciting his followers to violence and disobedience to constituted authorities in the South-East.

The leader of the Autopilot faction of IPOB had also reportedly told his followers not to participate in the forthcoming general elections, urging them to deal decisively with anyone in the region who participates the exercise.

Early this year, he had released a video declaring a one-week sit-at-home and threatening anyone who disobeyed the order with instant death.

This and many more of his atrocities led the Federal Government to call the Finnish government’s attention to his activities.

The Igbo community in Finland had also disowned the fugitive and called on the government of the European country to effect his arrest and bring him to book,while thousand of Nigerians also signed a petition for his arrest.

