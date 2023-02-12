Labour Party dismisses as ‘blackmail’ claim on Obi’s N2bn gift to churches

The Obi-Datti campaign organisation on Sunday dismissed as a cheap blackmail a claim that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, gave N2 billion to churches in the country in a bid to get their support in this month’s election.

One Frank Onwumere had in a petition that surfaced on social media during the week asked the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to explain how the funds were disbursed to churches in the country.

The petitioner is said to be a senior pastor at the Dominion Centre International in Okigwe, Imo State.

However, in a statement by its media office, the organisation said the petition was aimed at tarnishing the image of the former Anambra State governor and urged Nigerians to disregard it.



The statement read: “Our mission in the Obidient Movement this day is to alert and warn discerning minds, especially those desirous to see a new Nigeria emerge through Peter Obi, to ignore and treat as thrash any doctored and faked items on Obi.

“Anything they are bringing now after their long fruitless search is concocted to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of the candidate and should be disregarded.

“Obi-Datti Media is proud to insist that the LP standard bearer and his running mate remain the best product in the market for the much-needed political leadership in the country at this time, and to state without any fear of contradiction that they stand out untainted and possess the prerequisite qualities needed to rescue this troubled land.”

