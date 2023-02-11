Police confirms attack on Obi’s supporters in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the attack on the Labour Party supporters in the state.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the LP supporters were attacked with machetes and other weapons as they were making their way to the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos Island for the party’s presidential campaign rally.

In videos and images seen on social media, some LP supporters were seen with bruises alongside vandalized vehicles.

The command spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development on his Twitter handle on Saturday, described the attack as reprehensible.

Hundeyin said the incident occurred just 15 kilometers away from the campaign venue, adding those injured in the attack had been given medical attention.

He vowed that perpetrators of the attack would be brought to book.

The spokesman: “Jakande Ward Chairman of Labour Party commendably reported an attack on his party members at Ilasan Division. Four injured persons have been given medical attention. DPO Ilasan has commenced preliminary investigations while SCID is to fully take over investigations.

“The injured and other witnesses are assisting the Police with relevant information that would aid the apprehension and prosecution of the attackers.

“This attack is reprehensible! It is verifiable that the Command had stationed, since yesterday, patrol vehicles and officers at the Tafawa Balewa Square venue of today’s rally. We had already secured the venue to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

“The regrettable attack happened about 15km away from the rally venue. As earlier stated, the SCID will take over investigations towards apprehending and prosecuting the attackers.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

