2023: Peter Obi condemns attacks on supporters in Lagos, sues for peace
Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday, condemned any form of violent behaviour capable of undermining the successful conduct of 2023 general elections.
This followed reports of attacks on Labour Party supporters in Lagos.
Obi’s supporters were attacked with machetes and other weapons as they were making their way to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), where the rally was to take place.
Videos and images posted on social media also featured some people who appeared to be Obi’s followers with bruises, as well as vandalized automobiles and buses that were allegedly used to carry supporters to the party’s different events.
The attacks were attributed to one of the other main parties in the state and its presidential candidate.
Tweeting in reaction to the development, Obi said attacks on supporters during campaign stand condemnable.
The former Anambra State governor charged the security agencies to protect Nigerians exercising their constitutional rights.
He wrote: “As we go into the final stretch for the 2023 elections, I call on all Nigerians regardless of political affiliation or tendency, to eschew violence. I condemn any form of violence and political thuggery; and especially the incessant attacks on my Obidient supporters.
“I call on the security forces nationwide to protect those exercising their fundamental rights of free speech and assembly. Our civic space must not shrink further.”
