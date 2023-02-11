2023: Peter Obi condemns attacks on supporters in Lagos, sues for peace

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday, condemned any form of violent behaviour capable of undermining the successful conduct of 2023 general elections.

This followed reports of attacks on Labour Party supporters in Lagos.

Obi’s supporters were attacked with machetes and other weapons as they were making their way to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), where the rally was to take place.

Videos and images posted on social media also featured some people who appeared to be Obi’s followers with bruises, as well as vandalized automobiles and buses that were allegedly used to carry supporters to the party’s different events.

The attacks were attributed to one of the other main parties in the state and its presidential candidate.

Tweeting in reaction to the development, Obi said attacks on supporters during campaign stand condemnable.

Read also:Sowore tackles Peter Obi for backing CBN on naira redesign

The former Anambra State governor charged the security agencies to protect Nigerians exercising their constitutional rights.

He wrote: “As we go into the final stretch for the 2023 elections, I call on all Nigerians regardless of political affiliation or tendency, to eschew violence. I condemn any form of violence and political thuggery; and especially the incessant attacks on my Obidient supporters.

“I call on the security forces nationwide to protect those exercising their fundamental rights of free speech and assembly. Our civic space must not shrink further.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now