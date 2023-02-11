CSOs wants EFCC boss, Bawa, sacked over ‘penchant’ for disobedience to court orders

No fewer than forty-two anti-corruption civil society organisations (CSOs) have condemned the penchant of Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, for allegedly disobeying court orders.

The CSOs stated this in a press statement issued by the Chairman, Centre for Anti-corruption and Open Leadership, Debo Adeniran, in Lagos, on Friday.

The Federal Capital Territory High Court had last year convicted Bawa for contempt of court in relation to his agency’s failure to comply with an earlier order of the court.

Similarly, Justice Rukayat Ayoola of the Kogi State High Court, had granted the application for Bawa’s commital to prison for disobeying an earlier court order made on December 12, 2022.

The Commission had, however, filed a motion at the Federal Court of Appeal in Abuja, asking for a stay of execution of the judgement.

Reacting to the development, the CSOs condemned politicisation of the activities of EFCC under Bawa.

They argued that Bawa’s consistent disobedience of court orders undermines the institutions of Nigeria’s democracy and contradicts the anti-corruption agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

They thus charged President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive steps in order to redeem the image of the country.

The statement reads: “EFCC’s Gestapo-style regime of disobeying court orders must stop. Nigeria is not a banana republic. Attempts by institutions of state to ridicule the country and make it seem like a lawless fiefdom must be resisted by all. The EFCC seems to be allowing itself to be used as an instrument of political witchunt as it targets some individuals more than many others.

“Some of our organisations have submitted several petitions to the Commission, which it has refused to act on even when you sit with them to reason on the merits of those petitions. Once there is a political interest the whole processes of investigation and litigation become politicised.

“The commission seems only to act with gusto against perceived political enemies of some powerful political forces in the country rather than being neutral and professional. For instance, the Ogun state Assembly Speaker was bundled Gestapo-style to Abuja on corruption allegations while several similar petitions elsewhere have been left untouched by the Commission. Where is the justice, the impartiality and the professionalism?

“This culture of impunity as consistently exhibited by the EFCC Chairman continues to ridicule Nigeria in the comity of nations and sabotage efforts at attracting foreign direct investment. Investors only go to jurisdictions where the rule of law and respect for human rights are guaranteed while shunning countries where ‘rule of men’ predominate.

“We note that by the continued disobedience of the orders of the Courts, Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa and the EFCC have displayed utter contempt for our courts and the country’s judicial system. It is ironic that these are the same courts the EFCC routinely runs to for orders which they zealously implement in the discharge of their mandate under the EFCC Act.

“We hereby demand that President Buhari takes immediate steps to ensure that EFCC does not derail its avowed commitment to the rule of law and respect for the fundamental rights of citizens by removing Mr Bawa as the chairman of the commission.”

