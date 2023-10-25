Ex-EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, reportedly released by DSS after four months

The former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has been reportedly released from detention by the Department of State Service (DSS).

He was reportedly released on Wednesday night.

READ ALSO: Public officials should learn a lesson from Bawa, Emefiele detention ordeals —Falana

Bawa was arrested by the DSS on June 14, a few hours after his suspension for alleged abuse of office by President Bola Tinubu.

The anti-graft czar was kept in custody without any charge filed against him by the agency.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now