Amnesty Int’l commends Tinubu for endorsing AU charter on older citizens’ rights

Amnesty International has commended President Bola Tinubu for ratifying the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the Rights of Older Persons, describing it as “a vital step forward”.

AI’s Country Director for Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, gave the commendation in a statement published on Amnesty’s website on Wednesday.

Sanusi said: “The ratification of this Protocol marks a vital step forward to protect the human rights of older people in Nigeria.

“The Protocol requires that state parties protect the rights of older people, including by preventing discrimination against them, guaranteeing their access to healthcare, social protection, and support, and ensuring that they are among those prioritized in any humanitarian emergencies.

“Nigeria has now an opportunity to champion this cause further by engaging with other African states to encourage their ratification of the Protocol. By doing so, Nigeria can help in advancing the rights of older people across the continent, ensuring their dignity and human rights are fully respected, protected and fulfilled.

“Amnesty International is also calling on Nigeria to fully support a UN convention on the rights of older persons, ensuring that these essential rights can become a reality for older people around the world.

With the signing of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights and on the Rights of Older Persons, Nigeria becomes the 13th member-state to affirm its obligations to strengthening the protection of the rights of older people through a binding regional legal instrument.

