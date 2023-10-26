Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, October 26, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Ex-EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, reportedly released by DSS after four months

The former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has been reportedly released from detention by the Department of State Service (DSS).Read more

2. Tinubu appoints nine new RECs for Lagos, Kwara, 7 others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of nine new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).Read more

3. Nigerian govt insists on October 31 recall date for ambassadors

The Federal Government has dismissed reports on the extension of the stay of recalled Nigerian ambassadors across the world.Read more

4. Senate considers ban of CBN governor, deputies from politics

Two bills seeking to ban the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and his deputies from participating in politics scaled the second in the Senate on Wednesday.Read more

5. Sylva writes INEC, demands withdrawal of amended list of candidates for Bayelsa election

The former minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the amended list of candidates for the Bayelsa governorship election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, October 25, 2023

6. Falana writes Edun, demands NNPCL’s remittance of $34.2bn to Federation Account

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has demanded the remittance of $34.2 billion to the Federation Account by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).Read more

7. PenCom recovers N25.13bn unremitted pension contributions, penalties from employers

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) says it has recovered N25.13 billion from defaulting employers which comprises of N12.80 billion principal contributions, and N12.33 billion penalties for delayed payments.Read more

8. Oyedele tax reform committee‘s 20 recommendations at a glance

The Taiwo Oyedele-led Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Committee, on Tuesday, submitted its recommendations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, requesting the Federal Government to make far reaching tax and fiscal policy reforms.Read more

9. Mohbad lifeless after he was injected by nurse,’ Witness tells coroner court

A witness identified as Ajisegiri Ayobami told the Lagos Coroner Court sitting in the Ikorodu area of the state on Wednesday that singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad was lifeless after he was injected by a nurse.Read more

10. UCL: Mbappe fires PSG past Milan, Haaland nets double in Man City win

Kylian Mbappe was on target for Paris St-Germain in their 3-0 thrashing of AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night.Read more

