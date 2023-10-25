Mohbad lifeless after he was injected by nurse,’ Witness tells coroner court

A witness identified as Ajisegiri Ayobami told the Lagos Coroner Court sitting in the Ikorodu area of the state on Wednesday that singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad was lifeless after he was injected by a nurse.

Ayobami, a disc jockey, spoke at the resumed hearing on the circumstances that led to the singer’s death on September 12.

The witness said after Mohbad had been injected by the nurse, he was sent to fetch some items in the kitchen when the late singer’s wife shouted his name from upstairs and asked him to return to the room.

Ayobami added that when he got to the room, Mohbad had collapsed on the floor with goosebumps all over his body and vomited the noodles he had eaten earlier.

He said: “The nurse said we should go and get him drugs while we were at the pharmacy, I called the house to know how he was feeling, and they said I should come back.

“When I got back, they were already outside trying to put him in a neighbour’s car to get him to the hospital. But the way I saw him, he was lifeless, his eyes were closed, and his hands were falling.

“While we were going to the hospital, there was traffic. So, I came down from the other vehicle and ran to the hospital. At the hospital, I asked them if they had an ambulance, and they said no. Before I could get back to them, I saw them bringing Mohbad on a bike, and when we got to the hospital he was confirmed dead.”

