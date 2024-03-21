Mohbad autopsy result to be ready in four weeks —Lagos official

The results of the autopsy conducted on the late musician, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, would be ready in the next three or four weeks.

The update was revealed on Wednesday, March 20, by Dr. Richard Somiari, Director of the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, while giving his testimony at the coroner’s inquest regarding the street-hop singer’s untimely death.

At the inquiry investigating the death of the musician, who passed away on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27, the witness was cross-examined by the defense attorney.

Recall that on March 20, at the most recent inquest hearing, Somiari informed the coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, that: “We expected to get the first set of autopsy results in three to four weeks and re-confirm to authenticate the cause of the death.

READ ALSO:Mohbad’s father wants son’s widow to testify on his death

“We searched for multiple possibilities, to check if poison was involved in the death of Mohbad since no actual cause was mentioned.”

The public was also given assurances by the forensic expert regarding sufficient security and sample monitoring for the autopsy performed on the deceased.

“We have a place where items are stored for the safety and security of results. There is a procedure for monitoring samples moved abroad,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now