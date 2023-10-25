News
Nigerian govt insists on October 31 recall date for ambassadors
The Federal Government has dismissed reports on the extension of the stay of recalled Nigerian ambassadors across the world
President Bola Tinubu on September 2 recalled all career and non-career ambassadors and asked them to return to the country by October 31.
However, in a chat with journalists on Wednesday, the Special Adviser to the Foreign Affairs Minister, Alkasim Abdulkadir, said the envoys’ recall still stands.
He said: “Some of the envoys have either signaled to their host governments on their leaving or have left and returned to the country already.
READ ALSO: Tinubu recalls all Nigerian ambassadors abroad
“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recall still stands and all envoys are expected to be back in Nigeria by October 31as earlier communicated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, acting on the directive of the President.
“This is a routine matter to recalibrate Nigeria’s foreign policy and international relations in line with the 4Ds (Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora) foreign policy strategy under the renewed Hope agenda of the President.”
