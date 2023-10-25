Tinubu appoints Munirudeen Oyebamiji as NIWA MD

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Munirudeen Oyebamiji as the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said his principal also appointed Akutah Ukeyima as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).

He added that the appointments followed the recommendations of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The statement read: “Oyebamiji is a graduate of Banking and Finance and holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration and Business Administration.

“He is an economist with industry experience of more than 28 years before he entered the public service. In public service, he first reversed the downward trajectory of the Osun State Investment Company Limited before serving as the Osun State Commissioner of Finance for eight years.

“Mr. Akutah Ukeyima is a graduate of law and holds a Master’s degree in Public International Law from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He most recently served as the Head of the Central Authority Unit, International Cooperation in Criminal Matters, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

“The President tasked the new appointees to carry work hard towards realising the blue economy’s policies and programmes of his administration.”

