Abducted Nasarawa varsity lecturer regains freedom

The abducted lecturer of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Dr. Comfort Adokwe, has regained her freedom.

Adokwe, a lecturer at the Faculty of Administration in the university, was abducted by armed men from her residence at Angwan Jaba in the Keffi Local Government Area of the state on Sunday night.

The victim’s family member confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday in Lafia.

The source added that the lecturer is currently in hospital for medical examination.

