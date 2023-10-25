News
Falana writes Edun, demands NNPCL’s remittance of $34.2bn to Federation Account
The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has demanded the remittance of $34.2 billion to the Federation Account by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).
In a letter dated October 24, titled: “Request To Recover $34.2bn Being Dividend Collected By NNPCL On Behalf Of The Federation,” and addressed to the Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edun, the rights activist mentioned instances where funds were remitted to NNPCL by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited.
The letter was received by the minister’s office on Wednesday.
READ ALSO: NNPCL recovering full cost on imported products, no subsidy – Kyari
Falana added that the $34.2 billion was received on behalf of the Federal Government by NNPCL from 2004 to 2021.
He also threatened to initiate legal proceedings at the Federal High Court for the immediate recovery of the money from the NNPCL if the minister fails to order its remittance to the federation account.
“We shall also pray the Court to direct the NLNG to remit dividends earned by Nigeria to the Federation Account forthwith,” he stated.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....