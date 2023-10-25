Tinubu to present 2024 budget early November – Senate

President Bola Tinubu will present the 2024 budget to the National Assembly early next month.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Solomon Adeola, disclosed this during the committee’s inaugural meeting in Abuja.

He said the National Assembly would ensure that the 2024 budget was passed before December 31.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, said on October 16 the Federal Government has proposed a sum of N26.01 trillion for the 2024 budget.

Bagudu, who disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, said the 2024 budget proposal was based on an oil price benchmark of $73.96 and a 21 percent interest rate.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Adeola revealed that the president would also forward the 2023 supplementary budget to the National Assembly for approval.

He said: “I know we have it on good authority that the supplementary budget would be sent by the Executive in the next couple of hours to the National Assembly.

“Also in about a week or two weeks later, the President will be presenting the 2024 Appropriation bill to the National Assembly and as a result of this I find it very important to call for an inaugural meeting so that we can know ourselves.”

