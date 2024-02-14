Falana tells AGF to publish monthly allocation to states, LGAs

A human rights lawyer and activist, Femi Falana (SAN), has tasked the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), to henceforth, publish details of monthly allocations to states and local governments councils.

Falana who made the charge in an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, said the federal government must show transparency in the disbursement of allocations to convince Nigerians that it is equitably dispensing with the proceeds from the removal of oil subsidy.

“We are demanding that on a monthly basis that the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation be publishing what goes to every tier of government,” the fiery advocate said.

“That was the culture in the past. At a stage we were told the government was going to be run in a transparent manner.”

The senior lawyer also urged the media in the country to always demand details of the monthly allocation to every tier of government.

READ ALSO:Falana leads Lagos NBA in protest against harassment of lawyers by police

“Section 22 of the constitution states that the media should promote transparency and accountability in the government.

“So the media is compelled to demand, on a monthly basis, what goes to every tier of government and to compare what was being earned before fuel subsidy removal and what is going to the federal government account after the subsidy removal.

“For almost a year, the NNPC did not remit any money to the federal account. But now we are told that they are no longer subsidizing fuel.

“They should tell us what they are making per month. The government said that it would be paying N35,000 wage award to workers every month; but now we are told only some months were paid,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now