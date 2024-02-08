NNPCL, CBN review decision on revenue management

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have reviewed the framework on the planned domicile of the significant portion of the company’s revenues and other banking services with the apex bank.

The two Federal Government organisations reviewed the framework at a meeting between the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, and the NNPCL Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, in Abuja.

The decision followed the decision to transfer the NNPCL’s revenue to the CBN.

The development has generated mixed reactions in the country with many praising the move, while former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and a few others faulted it.

The NNPCL Chief Corporate Communication Officer, Olufemi Soneye, and the CBN’s Acting Director of Corporate Communication, Hakama Sidi Ali, confirmed the development in a joint statement.

READ ALSO: NNPCL rules out hike in petrol price, cautions against panic-buying

The statement noted that Kyari and Cardoso met to review the decision to transfer revenue generated by NNPCL to the apex bank.

The meeting, according to the statement, also allowed the duo to strengthen CBN and NNPC’s relationship to guarantee seamless commercial operation.

It read: “The CBN has provided enhanced digital platforms for all transactions and has established specific limits to manage NNPCL transactions.

“Both parties have also committed to further strengthening the collaboration to ensure seamless operations of the commercial NNPC limited and noted that NNPCL continues to have banking transactions with commercial banks as required.”

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now