Nigerians groan as fuel scarcity bites harder (Video)
Despite assurances by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) that it has resolved the cause of fuel shortages in the country as well as addressing the logistics causing the recent fuel scarcity, long queues have surfaced in major Nigerian cities as motorists have struggled to buy petrol.
A survey around major cities like Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Jos, Kaduna, Uyo and Calabar, on Monday, witnessed long queues as a fresh round of fuel scarcity hit the nation.
NNPCL spokesman, Olufemi Soneye, had in a statement last week, assured that the company has put all logistics in place to avoid fuel scarcity and also emphasised that the prices of petroleum products were not changing.
He also clarified that the “tightness in supply currently being experienced in some parts of the country, as a result of logistics issues, and that has been resolved.”
READ ALSO:Fuel scarcity to last for another two weeks – IPMAN
However, as of Monday morning, there was a surge in queues at filling stations across the country with prices rising as high as N800 and N1000 per litre depending on the station and location.
A video shared by Channels Television on X in a filling station in Lagos tells the story of what Nigerias are currently going through.
— Channels Television (@channelstv) April 29, 2024
Despite the NNPC's claims of addressing the logistics causing the recent fuel scarcity, queues have surfaced in Abuja as motorists have struggled to get gasoline(PMS). pic.twitter.com/9Je0B3EQl2
— Channels Television (@channelstv) April 29, 2024
