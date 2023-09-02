Tinubu recalls all Nigerian ambassadors abroad

President Bola Tinubu has recalled all Nigerian ambassadors abroad.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, confirmed the recall of the ambassadors in a statement by his media aide, Alkasim Abdulkadir, on Saturday in Abuja.

The statement followed inquiries from Nigerians following a report on the recall of the country’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Isola, by the president.

In a letter dated August 31, 2023 and addressed to Isola by the minister, President Tinubu directed the envoy to wind up his activities in the UK within 60 days and return to the country latest by October 31.

The statement read: “Sequel to the inquiries on the letter recalling the Nigerian Ambassador to the UK, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has clarified that all career ambassadors and non-career ambassadors have been recalled on the instructions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Ambassadors as representatives of the country serve at the behest of the President and it’s his prerogative to send or recall them from any country

