Tinubu requests UK investment to transport Nigeria’s gas to Europe

President Bola Tinubu has asked for investment support from the United Kingdom to transport gas to Europe, his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, has revealed.

According to Ngelale in a statement on Wednesday, Tinubu requested that the UK help facilitate capital needed to pipe gas to European countries during a meeting with UK’s foreign secretary, James Cleverly, at the State House, Abuja.

Tinubu said Nigerian gas can be transported to Western countries considering gas is acceptable as alternative clean energy.

“The Western economic programme should be able to help Nigeria pipe our gas to Europe since gas is acceptable as alternative clean energy. You must help us with the finance and facilitate the investment we require,” Ngelale quoted Tinubu.

He said Nigeria hasn’t developed a competitive economy and the UK must do more for Africa, “I am happy to know that the United Kingdom is ready to work with us in Nigeria and Africa.

“The United Kingdom must do more for the continent. We have not developed a competitive economy,” Tinubu said during the meeting with Cleverly.

The UK foreign secretary said he would encourage more investments from the UK to Nigeria, considering the policy reforms by President Tinubu.

He commended Tinubu’s decision to stop subsidising Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and ending the multiple foreign exchange rates.

“I am keen on encouraging more UK investments into Nigeria. You took bold and important decisions so far that will reform your economy and open it more for foreign investments,” he said.

He went on to talk about the impact of a youthful population on Nigeria’s economy and development, “Nigeria has a population of very young, educated and thoughtful people,” he said, adding “With their energy and talents along with your resources, Nigeria can be a net exporter of energy and agricultural products. The UK will remain a strategic long-term and multi-decades partner of Nigeria and Africa.”

