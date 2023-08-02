British foreign secretary meets Tinubu, backs ECOWAS on Niger

The United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, on Wednesday met with President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

In a chat with State House correspondents at the meeting, Cleverly declared the British government’s support for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) position on Niger Republic.

The ECOWAS leaders during last weekend’s special hosted by President Tinubu in Abuja, gave the Nigerien military junta a seven-day ultimatum to restore President Mohammed Basoum as the country’s leader.

The British secretary said: “We touched briefly on the situation in Niger. I made the point that the UK very much welcomes ECOWAS’ and his (Tinubu’s) indeed decisive action, his strong commitment to democracy, and the unambiguous message that violence is not the means to bring political change in any circumstance.

“And that the commitment to democracy in Nigeria and the region is unwavering.”

