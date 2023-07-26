ECOWAS deploys Benin Republic president to Niger after coup attempt

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has deployed the Benin Republic President, Patrice Talon, to the neighbouring Niger Republic following the report of an attempted coup in the country.

Dissident soldiers had earlier on Wednesday detained President Mohammed Basoum after they had cordoned-off the presidential palace and nearby ministries.

President Bola Tinubu had in a statement issued by his spokesman, Dele Alake, described unfolding events in the impoverished West African country as unacceptable.

Talon met with the Nigerian leader at the State House, Abuja, and briefed him on the events in Niger Republic and the ongoing efforts by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore constitutional order in Mail, Guinea Bissau and Burkina where military had also overthrown civilian authorities.

