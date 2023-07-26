UN chief offers ‘full support’ to detained Niger president after coup attempt

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, on Wednesday spoke with the Niger Republic President, Mohamed Bazoum and offered his support following the latest coup attempt in the country.

A group of dissident soldiers had earlier on Wednesday detained the president after they had cordoned-off the presidential palace and nearby ministries.

The UN chief spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric de la Rivière, confirmed the development on his Twitter handle.

He wrote: “This afternoon @antonioguterres spoke to @mohamedbazoum. He expressed his full support and solidarity to the Nigerien President.”

READ ALSO: Coup scare in Niger Republic as presidential guards detain President Bazoum inside palace

Several other African leaders, including the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had condemned the late attempt to topple a constitutional government in the sub-region.

Burkina Fasso, Guinea and Mali are the three countries in West Africa where military had overthrown civil authorities in the last three years.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now